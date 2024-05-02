Industry
With premium coffees and pricey hair serums, FMCG firms woo the well-heeled
Summary
- Premium coffee, health science, nutrition and pet care will drive Nestle's premium play in India. Hindustan Unilever is rapidly entering new premium categories such as sun-care and hair serums, as well as premium spaces within foods
New Delhi: India’s top consumer goods makers are chasing a pot of gold, as a prosperous class rises.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more