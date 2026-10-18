FMCG companies face margin squeeze in H2 as input costs rise, price hikes likely after Diwali

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are facing sustained pressure on profit margins in the second half of the current fiscal year as rising input costs erode profitability, prompting manufacturers to consider price increases after Diwali, PTI reported.

Companies are weighing the need to protect margins against the risk of weakening consumer demand, particularly in price-sensitive mass-market and rural categories. Many manufacturers have so far absorbed part of the cost increases through operational efficiencies and cost-cutting measures instead of passing on the entire burden to consumers.

Input-cost pressures intensified in the September quarter, reversing some of the moderation seen in the preceding three months. The increase has been uneven across commodities, with crude oil-linked derivatives, packaging materials, palm oil and sugar emerging as major sources of concern.

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Naveen Malpani, partner and consumer industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said higher costs had not been fully offset by price increases and operational efficiencies, putting pressure on operating margins, news agency PTI reported.

"In rupee terms, palm oil prices were approximately 21 per cent higher year-on-year in September, while sugar prices remained around 18 per cent higher year-on-year despite correcting 8 per cent month-on-month," he said.

"Pre-results analyst estimates projected operating-margin compression of approximately 45 basis points year-on-year across a group of major consumer staples companies, with some estimates indicating declines of up to 150 basis points for the companies covered," he added.

Companies focus on cost optimisation Manufacturers operating in mass-market segments have limited room to implement aggressive price increases because consumers remain sensitive to changes in product prices. Companies are therefore relying on procurement efficiencies, cost optimisation and calibrated pricing strategies to protect profitability without compromising demand.

"The sector should therefore prepare for continued margin pressure through H2, with recovery contingent on actual commodity movements rather than an assumption that the cost cycle has peaked," Malpani said.

Mayank Shah, chief marketing officer at Parle Products, described rising inflation as a major concern for the FMCG industry, calling the situation “definitely worrisome”, according to PTI.

Shah said companies were attempting to absorb part of the margin shock by improving efficiencies and cutting costs rather than immediately increasing prices.

"Most decisions on price hikes would be taken only post festive season… So, you may see some sort of thing happening from December onwards," Shah said.

Demand remained robust across urban and rural India as manufacturers refrained from passing on the full impact of higher input costs to consumers, he said.

However, companies could consider price increases after the festive season, depending on the movement of agricultural commodity prices and the broader geopolitical situation.

Manufacturers are also evaluating reductions in discounts and advertising expenditure to contain costs. However, protecting consumer demand remains a priority, particularly in categories where affordability plays a significant role in purchasing decisions.

Food inflation remains a concern Nestle India chairman and managing director Manish Tiwary also acknowledged the inflationary environment last week, describing rising inflation, particularly food inflation, as a “reality”.

The company’s commodity outlook indicates that cost pressures are likely to persist across several key raw materials, although price movements will vary by category.

Coffee and wheat prices are expected to remain range-bound, while sugar and edible oil prices are likely to stabilise at elevated levels during the December quarter, according to Nestle India.

Cocoa prices remain volatile amid weather-related concerns affecting crops in key producing regions. Milk prices have also strengthened seasonally, although the company expects them to ease as fresh supplies arrive during the flush season.

Pricing decisions hinge on commodity trends The coming months will be critical for FMCG manufacturers as they assess whether cost pressures can be managed through internal efficiencies or require price increases.

Any sustained rise in raw-material prices could make further cost absorption difficult, especially for companies serving lower-income consumers.