FMCG companies likely to see 8% year-on-year growth in December quarter

New Delhi : India’s fast moving consumer goods companies are expected to report strong December quarter earnings helped by a satisfactory festive season, improved consumer sentiment, better mobility, and strong winters that helped people spend beyond staples and cleaning products.

In what may be a turning point for FMCG firms, they could see the strongest top-line growth in seven quarters, analysts at Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities said in a 14th January note. “Top-line growth momentum has well and truly returned post the pandemic impact in previous quarters, with cumulative sales for our coverage universe expected to grow 8.5% year-on-year for 3QFY21. This is the strongest pace of growth estimated since the March 2019 quarter," they said.

Edelweiss Securities estimates revenues at large consumer goods companies to grow 8.2%, with PAT growing 4.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of the current financial year. In Q2FY21 it had projected a 6.45 jump in quarterly revenues with profit after tax down 3.7%.

Sectoral analysts also remain bullish on growth prospects in the December quarter on the back of sustained momentum in rural sales and recovery in discretionary categories, along with an improved consumer sentiment, and spends due to pent-up demand.

India witnessed the world’s harshest lockdown as covid cases surged early last year. This led to a severe disruption in demand and tilted the scales in favour of packaged food makers, and health and hygiene products. Meanwhile, more discretionary items such as beauty products and goods that rely on out-of-home consumption such as beverages and ice-creams reported a slump in demand.

For the full year researcher Nielsen expects the country’s FMCG market to report a 1% to 3% decline in full year sales. In its earlier forecast, Nielsen said that FMCG sales returned to a 1.6% year-on-year growth in the September quarter, after a 19% contraction in the preceding three months of 2020. Nielsen follows a calendar year.

To be sure, ICICI Securities is estimating a sharper growth in third quarter sales with 12.1% revenue growth. However, gross margins for most companies could be under pressure, with rising prices of crude and a few agriculture commodities. Companies are initiating price hikes, selectively.

Discretionary categories could finally see some respite in demand. Analysts at Edelweiss said that with the lockdown restrictions easing, discretionary categories such hair oil, skin care, hair colour, and juices are beginning to revive. “We expect Emami, Marico, paint companies and Dabur to report double- digit volume growth year-on-year. HUL’s GSK business and skin care would see good recovery, but sales of sanitisers would cool off," it added. Sales for sanitizers and cookies, on the other hand, could cool off after seeing heightened demand in the first six months of the year.

Marico Ltd said in its quarterly update on 4th January that its India business delivered a strong performance with double-digit volume growth. “Parachute coconut oil delivered ahead of its medium-term aspiration. Saffola edible oils continued its growth momentum, delivering double-digit volume growth…There was a steady revival in discretionary categories with the premium personal care portfolios witnessing improving trends sequentially, however, still posting a modest decline on a year-on-year basis," it said.

Meanwhile, advertising returned to television screens in the second half of the year. Hindustan Unilever was the biggest advertiser in 2020 with a 30% growth in ad volumes over 2019, followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group, with their ad volumes growing by 37% in 2020 over the previous year, according to 2020 data by television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) released earlier this month.

Companies also took selective price hikes on the back of higher input costs. Marico said inflationary pressure in key raw materials prompted the company to cut back on some promotions and initiate price hikes across Parachute and Saffola edible oil portfolios. GCPL said demand trends remained stable for the maker of Cinthol soaps and Godrej Expert hair colours. “In India, we expect to deliver a second consecutive quarter of close to low double-digit sales growth, driven by higher than mid-single digit volume growth. This is led by soaps, which is expected to deliver strong mid-teen growth. Following a sharp recovery, hair colours is also expected to deliver mid-teen growth…," the company said in its quarterly update earlier this month.

Analysts at Edelweiss said expect demand sentiment to continue to improve going forward helping the sector end the current financial year on a strong note.

