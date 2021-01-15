FMCG companies likely to see 8% year-on-year growth in December quarter

Discretionary categories could finally see some respite in demand. Analysts at Edelweiss said that with the lockdown restrictions easing, discretionary categories such hair oil, skin care, hair colour, and juices are beginning to revive. “We expect Emami, Marico, paint companies and Dabur to report double- digit volume growth year-on-year. HUL’s GSK business and skin care would see good recovery, but sales of sanitisers would cool off," it added. Sales for sanitizers and cookies, on the other hand, could cool off after seeing heightened demand in the first six months of the year.