FMCG companies line up product launches as in-home consumption sees an uptick

New Delhi: With an eye on consumer wallet amid accelerated shift in shopping behaviour, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have launched dozens of products from ayurvedic concoctions to surface disinfectants, vegetable cleaners, packaged honey and ready-to-cook foods.

Last week, market researcher Nielsen said it recorded 1,897 launches in the health and hygiene portfolio alone since March. In the prior six-month period between September to February, only 102 products were launched in the category.

The move is already contributing a significant chunk of business at some companies. ITC Ltd’s personal care division, for instance, now sees new products accounting for 30% of its business, given the slew of products it has launched under Savlon.

Kolkata-based Emami Ltd is eyeing new products in the home hygiene segment after it launched sanitizers and soaps under its Boroplus brand. “In Q1 FY21, we launched around 12 products under Boroplus and Zandu brands. The new launches have contributed around 5% to the overall domestic sales. We are looking into this opportunity from a long-term perspective rather than a short- term one," said Harsha. V. Agarwal, director, Emami Ltd.

He said the company has already forayed into the personal hygiene space under the Boroplus brand and other products in healthcare under Zandu, and is aggressively pushing to launch more in both the categories in the near future to exploit the emerging opportunity.

Covid-19 has prompted consumers to re-frame their habits into three categories—health and hygiene, immunity (healthy foods) and ready-to-cook meals, said Saugata Gupta, managing director and CEO, Marico Ltd. In the last few months, the maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola cooking oil has launched packaged honey and a range of immunity boosters—Kadha Mix and Golden Turmeric Milk Mix under its Saffola brand, apart from products under the hygiene categories such as a Mediker hand sanitizer and a Veggie Clean. It also launched premium out-of-home hygiene products under KeepSafe brand that include toilet seat disinfectants, multi-purpose disinfectant spray and wipes, among others.

Clearly, covid-19 has accelerated companies’ expansion into portfolios beyond their core. Mumbai-based Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has launched over ten new products, including a dish wash liquid, surface disinfectant spray, a fruit and vegetable wash, soaps, masks, surface and skin anti-bacterial wipes under Protekt—pushing the maker of Cinthol soaps and Hit mosquito sprays into new categories.

Expansion into the hygiene category is one of the “critical growth pillars", said Sunil Kataria, CEO, India and Saarc, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Kataria said new launches were a “strategic bet" and investment for the company and not a short-term move.

“With the extension of Protekt into personal, home and kitchen hygiene, it is definitely a very important investment and a strategic bet for us," he said.

Dabur India that sells Vatika hair oil and Real juices was quick to expand its preventive healthcare and personal hygiene portfolio even as demand for its home and personal care categories and foods declined in the first quarter of this year. New launches during the first quarter included tulsi and ashwagandha variants of Dabur Honey, Dabur Ashwagandha tablets and capsules, Ayush Kwath and Kadha, among others. It also added a soap, antiseptic liquids, air sanitizers, besides launching a Veggie Wash under the Dabur brand.

These launches contributed 6.1% of the company’s overall turnover in the first quarter, Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India Ltd's chief executive officer, told investors in an earnings call on 30 July.

The company has also expanded its Dabur Hommade brand into chutneys, a range of sauces and pickles, besides cold-pressed mustard oil under brand Dabur in addition to extending Real into the value-added milk category, Malhotra said.

Companies, however, remain cautious about how consumer demand shapes up for most of their innovations once the pandemic subsides. GCPL’s Kataria said that some categories will continue to experience stickiness even after the pandemic fades away as consumers will have formed new habits around personal hygiene. Yet other categories that saw heightened traction during covid-19 may settle at a certain level with a more niche consumer segment, he said.

Dabur’s Malhotra said the post-covid-19 demand for immunity boosting products is likely to sustain even as that for hygiene products may become moderate.

