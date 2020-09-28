FMCG companies line up product launches as in-home consumption sees an uptick

Covid-19 has prompted consumers to re-frame their habits into three categories—health and hygiene, immunity (healthy foods) and ready-to-cook meals, said Saugata Gupta, managing director and CEO, Marico Ltd. In the last few months, the maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola cooking oil has launched packaged honey and a range of immunity boosters—Kadha Mix and Golden Turmeric Milk Mix under its Saffola brand, apart from products under the hygiene categories such as a Mediker hand sanitizer and a Veggie Clean. It also launched premium out-of-home hygiene products under KeepSafe brand that include toilet seat disinfectants, multi-purpose disinfectant spray and wipes, among others.