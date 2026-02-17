Mint Explainer | Is quick commerce forcing legacy FMCG players to rethink growth?
Quick commerce is moving from a niche, high-value, convenience channel to a daily shopping feature. Legacy FMCG companies are taking notice.
Legacy FMCG players, long dependent on general trade, are increasingly turning to quick commerce for growth. Quick commerce is still considered a niche and a pathway to growth and fame for premium, digital-first brands. However, it is now becoming central to legacy firms’ ambitions for growth. What has changed? Mint explains.