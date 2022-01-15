FMCG companies to report normalised margins in FY23: report

“In FY23, we anticipate consumer companies to get back on track with normalised margins on the back of price hikes to combat inflation. Generally, price increases occur with a lag due to the time required to decide on, implement, and communicate price increases to distributors. However, as raw material prices cool off, the reduction in final prices is typically much smaller. As a result, we expect margins to improve for a number of large consumer companies," the company said in a report on the consumer goods sector.