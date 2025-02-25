India is becoming a complex battleground: Marico CEO on rising FMCG competition

Marico has positioned itself at the centre of this shift, acquiring emerging brands to expand its portfolio. In 2021, the company took a majority stake in Apcos Naturals, the parent company of Just Herbs, a premium skincare brand. It followed that with a majority acquisition of Plix, a plant-based nutrition company, for ₹369 crore in 2023, and has fully acquired Beardo, a male grooming brand.