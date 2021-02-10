FMCG cos continue to benefit from sales online: Report

NEW DELHI : Makers of packaged foods, staples, cleaning products, etc continued to benefit from sales on e-commerce during the December quarter largely helped by urban shoppers from big cities as well as an uptick in festive-linked demand.

A report by Unicommerce—an e-commerce focused supply-chain company and consulting firm Kearney said that overall, sales on e-commerce grew 36% in volume terms compared to a year ago period, while value growth was 30%, in the December quarter.

“Fashion and accessories and electronics have traditionally been the two key segments driving e-commerce growth. However, consumers are now shopping across categories," the report said.

It pointed to significant gains made by personal care and other fast moving consumer products such as packaged foods, beverages and staples during the December quarter.

Personal care, beauty and wellness witnessed volume growth of over 95% in the December quarter of 2020, compared to the same period a year ago.

However, the category reported a 70% year-on-year growth in volumes during the same period indicating that people bought more low-value products online. The category saw a sharp decline in average order value. The growth within the category, said the report, is driven by a surge in new online players.

Meanwhile, FMCG volumes grew 46% year-on-year, while value growth was up 94%. Average order values were up too indicating consumer preference for large pack sizes. The report labelled packaged foods, beverages, staples and healthcare products as FMCG.

“The lockdowns and reluctance to venture out resulted in many first-time online grocery shoppers, making it an important category for mainstream e-commerce players like Flipkart and Amazon to actively focus and promote the grocery business. This has helped the category to achieve the highest average order value growth of over 33%, with the increased size of the consumer basket as consumers seek larger packs and more SKUs," the report said.

In top metros, share of e-commerce to overall FMCG sales was reported at 8.6% in the September quarter by market researcher Nielsen.

In its third quarter earnings call, FMCG company Dabur India’s top management said that e-commerce is structurally set to become a bigger channel.

“The behaviour is currently skewed towards urban and millennial consumers," said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive, Dabur India. Malhotra said the habit is set to percolate from very top-end urban to reach semi-urban markets.

Several large companies have also stepped up direct to consumer launches in the last few months and deepened tie-ups with online grocers and logistics firms.

FMCG companies in India are also adopting online-only or online-first strategy for select brands and products replicating the success of newer direct to consumer brands.

“Brands are also realizing the importance as they saw their offline sales go down and figured that online is the way forward. We saw brands also investing in building their direct-to-consumer presence listing themselves in marketplaces etc," said Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce.

