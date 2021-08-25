FMCG cos not worried about monsoon deficit

FMCG firms said states with large populations had adequate rainfall in the run-up to kharif sowing. “The three months of the monsoon have been pretty decent and it’s the last month, which is predicted to be below normal, leading to 94% overall. What matters in the monsoon are two things—the timing of shortfall, which impacts sowing, and geographic spread. States with large population have already got decent rainfall and the sowing season for kharif has gone well; and that’s a good sign and overall yields may not suffer," said Sunil Kataria, chief executive, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL). “Overall, the tail of the monsoon season is getting impacted. There should be no material impact on rural growth," he added.

