FMCG demand likely to recover in second half of FY23: report

However, with inflationary headwinds moderating and an uptick in demand during the festive month of October, analysts said the worst may be over for the FMCG industry. “While inflation affected growth and margins, normal mobility and early festive demand has delivered good demand recovery. Urban pockets outpaced rural, especially in the luxury/premium categories and continue to see good traction," analysts said in their report on the consumer sector.

