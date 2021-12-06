FMCG distributors seek level playing field, threaten firms of non-cooperation

“We are authorized channel partners of your company in our designated area. We have earned reputation and goodwill amongst our retailers by giving them good service for many years. We understand that Jiomart and other B2B companies are offering them the same products of your company at a lesser price than what we offer them and this is adversely affecting our reputation and goodwill. Hence, our demand is that we also receive those products at prices at which we also can offer the same prices as Jiomart and B2B companies," it said.