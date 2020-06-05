NEW DELHI : With scores of migrant workers returning home, a slew of reforms by the government, and projections of a near-normal monsoon, could help India’s top fast-moving consumer goods ( FMCG ) companies clock better sales in the rural market.

Speaking at the Mint Pivot or Perish webinar on ‘FMCG in India: Bridging the digital gap’, executives of top companies, such as Nestlé India, Marico Ltd, Metro Cash and Carry, and Adani Wilmar, said they expect rural demand to hold up, going forward, while the bottom of the pyramid in urban markets is expected to suffer from acute distress with rising job losses and pay cuts shrinking their appetite to spend on goods beyond essentials.

“In the desperate economic situation, we are still talking of a 3-4% growth in agriculture. The summer crop harvesting has been good. I think it has been a record bumper crop of wheat, and also of other staples. Therefore, it means that there will be money in the hands of the farmers," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said at the webinar.

“I really think that rural consumption might actually surprise us. The fact is, that a few quarters back, rural was outstripping urban, and then most of us had the benefit of rural growth. Unfortunately, it was going southwards and the last couple of quarters it got exacerbated. I think this might surprise us. I do see that there are logical economic reasons as to why that should be the case," he added.

In all, rural markets account for over 36% of FMCG spends in India, according to market researcher Nielsen.

Saugata Gupta, managing director and CEO, Marico, said the government’s move to further reform the agriculture sector will help farmers with better realizations for their produce. “While it’s too early to say, I think two things will happen—one is agriculture income is less impacted, you will have a significant section of people who have moved to the villages—we hope that they come back—but till that time, they will consume there. I think, the other thing is the government reform on APMC and Essential Commodities Act will also help with better return for farmers and higher MSP. So, all in all, while rural, I think, from the July quarter last year was really in a shambles in terms of the decline...I believe this year, it can be a saviour."

Consumption in rural India fell to a seven-year low in the September quarter last year, market researcher Nielsen said in its outlook for the sector in 2019, as agrarian distress, uneven rainfall spread, and stagnant incomes hit sales. However, rural demand showed signs of improvement earlier in the year.

Last month, the government announced a ₹20 trillion economic package aimed at providing a cushion to the economy after economic activity stalled for months as the country moved to implement a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of covid-19.

“We are very confident of rural growth continuing. The agriculture sector has been the least impacted. A lot of migrant labourers have gone—they are going to stay back till July, August. And if that happens, then the consumption in rural is expected to go up," said Angshu Mallick, deputy chief executive officer, Adani Wilmar.

