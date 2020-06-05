FMCG firms banking on rural recovery to beat virus crisis

Saugata Gupta, managing director and CEO, Marico, said the government’s move to further reform the agriculture sector will help farmers with better realizations for their produce. “While it’s too early to say, I think two things will happen—one is agriculture income is less impacted, you will have a significant section of people who have moved to the villages—we hope that they come back—but till that time, they will consume there. I think, the other thing is the government reform on APMC and Essential Commodities Act will also help with better return for farmers and higher MSP. So, all in all, while rural, I think, from the July quarter last year was really in a shambles in terms of the decline...I believe this year, it can be a saviour."