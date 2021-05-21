FMCG firms go easy on trade offers, consumer promotions

In a filing on its website, Marico Ltd listed prices of over 90 stock keeping units and variants of brands such as Saffola cooking oil oats, Parachute, Nihar—of them only four had consumer offers ongoing in April. In the March quarter earnings the company said it registered volume growth in its Parachute hair oil brand despite pullback on offers and price increases. “Parachute Rigids grew by 29% in volumes in Q4FY21 on a lockdown-affected base. The brand firmly held its ground, despite a pullback of consumer offers and MRP increases during the quarter, in response to the sharp inflation in copra prices," the company said.