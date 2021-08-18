NEW DELHI : Large fast-moving consumer goods companies including those selling packaged foods and soaps such as Britannia Industries, RSH Global, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., said they have taken price hikes in the September quarter as higher input costs continue to remain a cause of concern. They said they will have to enforce tighter cost control measures apart from effecting increase in prices.

In a post earnings call earlier this month Britannia’s managing director Varun Berry said the company saw crude oil prices go up. “The palm oil prices also they were really-really very different from what we have seen in the last year. We have seen a sudden spike in oil fat prices during this quarter," he said.

Britannia has taken some price increases and more were being rolled out in the market earlier this month, Berry told analysts on 02 August.

Companies are battling multi-year high inflation. For instance, global palm oil prices continue to remain volatile after touching record highs this year. The oil is used in soaps, industrial baking, cosmetics etc.

Kolkata-based RSH Global that makes Joy-branded personal care products said cost of goods used by the company has increased by around 20 to 25% in the last six months. “This is certainly alarming for the industry as a whole. In fact, every passing week, we are finding there is some percentage increase in the cost of the goods," said Sunil Agarwal, co-founder and chairman of RSH Global. The company took one round of price hikes in May followed by another small round in July. “It’s an overall price increase of 8-10%," said Agarwal. This was done on large price packs. Agarwal said the company will refrain from taking further price hikes, and instead, reduce marketing spends as it tries to preserve margins.

Top executive at the Mumbai-based Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said, overall global inflation across commodities today is at a decade high. “We've just taken another price hike on 1st July on soaps. So, we have done two stages of hikes over the last six months. Right now, palmolein is obviously high, it's moving in a very clear, higher range right now. So let's see how Q3 goes, and maybe we'll take a call in a couple of months," Sunil Kataria, CEO, India & SAARC, GPCL.

Kataria said that GCPL will work towards preserving volumes. “At the same time, we are answerable for overall EBITDA margins. So, it will be a mix of calculated and measured price increases. We are much more conscious on cost controls than we ever were. Whether it’s fixed overheads or working capital or driving cost efficiencies," he added.

In June the Indian government reduced effective import tax rate on crude palm oil to 30.25% from 35.75% per metric tonne. This was expected to help bring down the edible oil prices in the retail market.

However, palm oil prices globally have continued to remain high. This is due to both higher global demand as well as a severe second wave of covid-19 infections in palm-oil producing countries of Malaysia and Indonesia that affected supplies.

India imports a large part of its palm oil requirements from overseas.

An executive at a large, packaged consumer goods company said, with festivities around the corner higher edible oil prices don’t bode well for consumers and companies. “On the supply side, the stress is going to continue. Half of the calendar year is over, and the production of palm oil is definitely lagging behind last year, primarily because the covid hit in the second wave is much more in the palm producing countries of Malaysia and Indonesia," he said, declining to be named.

He foresees a continued shortage of palm as well as mustard oil which comes from Canada. “Soya, at best, is going to be same as last year," he said, adding that supply-side constraints will continue till early next year and keep the prices high.

The government's import duty cuts on crude palm oil are expected to be rolled back by end of September. "That is a peak festival time. So, it is not going to help anybody in any way if your duty goes back," he said.

