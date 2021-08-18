FMCG firms increase prices, to effect cost control measures

Kolkata-based RSH Global that makes Joy-branded personal care products said cost of goods used by the company has increased by around 20 to 25% in the last six months. “This is certainly alarming for the industry as a whole. In fact, every passing week, we are finding there is some percentage increase in the cost of the goods," said Sunil Agarwal, co-founder and chairman of RSH Global. The company took one round of price hikes in May followed by another small round in July. “It’s an overall price increase of 8-10%," said Agarwal. This was done on large price packs. Agarwal said the company will refrain from taking further price hikes, and instead, reduce marketing spends as it tries to preserve margins.