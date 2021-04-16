FMCG firms push supplies, realign stocks in view of curbs

NEW DELHI: India’s top fast-moving consumer goods ( FMCG ) companies, facing another state specific round of curfews, said they are working with sufficient inventory across trade channels, are pushing more in-demand stock keeping units (SKUs) and brands and have stepped up supplies to the market over the last few days in a bid to avert any supply constraints faced during India’s previous lockdown.

“As of now we have sufficient build-up of inventories at each channel member level. We do not see a challenge in supplies or logistics," said Anil Chugh, president, Consumer Care Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting. The company sells products across personal care, home care and hygiene product segments with brands such as Santoor, Maxkleen, and Safewash.

Also Read | India needs to learn from the Suez crisis

Packaged bottled water company Bisleri said it has a widely distributed supply chain with about 150 plants spread across the country. In some locations it is ensuring that its factory staff can stay in locations closer to its facilities. The company has also ramped up supplies to pharmacies and vegetable vendors apart from deepening engagements with e-commerce and modern trade retailers.

"Our first priority is to ensure that our production is sustained. In certain places, we are also trying to house workers closer to the factory so that their movement is contained within a safe zone, and they can reach the manufacturing facility. Right now, the challenge we are facing is that in certain places the definition of essential services has been a little loosely left to the local administration (in states with curfews). But the government authorities have been helpful," said Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri India.

India's large states are moving towards strict curfews as cases surge. This has resulted in an uptick in demand for essentials as consumers stay at home. Unlike last time though, companies said they are better prepared. Retailer Metro Cash & Carry said that all its stores have increased visibility for covid-related articles and have ensured adequate stock availability in all critical categories. “We witnessed anxiety buying in the previous weeks, and overall, we have witnessed surge for in-home consumption for processed food, ready-to-eat and deep-frozen categories," said Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, Metro Cash and Carry India.

"But with the compulsory rapid antigen testing at malls, and now with the lockdown and restrictions in Mumbai, we have witnessed dwindling customer footfall in the last couple of days," he said. He also added that the classification of ‘essentials’ remains vague.

Companies said they were watchful of the pandemic and had anticipated a surge in cases.

“This time around our system is optimized to ensure we're producing more of those stocks, which are far more efficient," said Parle's Mayank Shah. Several of the packaged food company's factories are working with a cap on the number of workers.

Companies are also pushing larger packs, more essentials in the market and simplifying their production by pushing out top-selling packs, said the head of food and grocery at a top retailer on the condition of anonymity.

Online retailer Grofers said that this time last year, retailers faced a lot of uncertainty as well as supply chain bottlenecks. “They are now better prepared and far more resilient," said a company spokesperson. In the last few weeks, Grofers has reported a significant surge in demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook packaged foods, packaged milk, and milk products besides hygiene products like repellents, floor cleaners and disinfectants.

Sunil Agarwal, chairman, RSH Global said the company has done a lot of stocking this time in general trade, modern trade chains and even e-commerce. "There are stocks for the next four to six weeks within trade. Usually we have two to three weeks of stock," he said. RSH Global sells body lotions under the Joy brand. The cosmetics stores, however, are not open as they are not part of essentials, he added.

Earlier this week, Delhi joined Maharashtra and certain parts of Chhattisgarh in announcing stricter covid-related curfews, including a weekend lockdown. However, movement of essentials is permitted.

But other cautioned that if the curfews intensify, companies could face a labour crunch.

“FMCG companies generally carry around 15 to 18 days of inventory with them. If the lockdown extends that's when they will feel the heat. The major problem will come if labour starts going back to their homes," said Kumar Sangeetesh co-founder and CEO, 1K Kirana Bazaar, an aggregator of kiranas for rural markets.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.