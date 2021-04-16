FMCG firms push supplies, realign stocks in view of curbs

"Our first priority is to ensure that our production is sustained. In certain places, we are also trying to house workers closer to the factory so that their movement is contained within a safe zone, and they can reach the manufacturing facility. Right now, the challenge we are facing is that in certain places the definition of essential services has been a little loosely left to the local administration (in states with curfews). But the government authorities have been helpful," said Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri India.