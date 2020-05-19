FMCG firms say consumers downtrading, turning to value packs

Adani Wilmar, the maker of edible oils and packaged goods under the Fortune brand, said more people are buying smaller packs as demand for bulk packs has declined sharply. “Our ratio of consumer packs and bulk packs has changed from 65-35 earlier to 85-15 now. This is because we are seeing more people buying smaller packs, and also because restaurants and hotels are closed," Angshu Mallick, deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited, said. The company that sells packaged flour, among other food, said consumer packs or those up to 5 kg are witnessing more demand.