FMCG firms watchful of rural demand

Large packaged goods companies that draw significant sales from India's villages remain cautious of rising covid cases in those markets that could impact demand emerging from rural areas.

In the March quarter though, rural markets continued to lead growth for packaged consumer goods such as staples, soaps, shampoos, biscuits reporting a 14.6% year-on-year value growth, estimates by NielsenIQ’s Retail Intelligence said last week. In the same period, the top metros reported a 2.2% growth.

Several companies Mint spoke to said rural continued to perform well in the first twenty days of April, however, they remain watchful of demand trends in villages over the next two-to-three weeks to ascertain the impact of rising covid cases in those regions.

“The second wave of the covid-19 is stronger and has struck the hinterland of this country (across the states). The consuming public is now aware that the wave lasts for about three months, and then it recedes," said Sunil Agarwal, chairman, RSH Global, Kolkata based personal care products company. Agarwal does not see any impact on essentials but on discretionary consumption products which could either be downgraded or eliminated from the shopping basket.

Ullas Kamath, joint managing director at Jyothy Labs Limited said while demand in rural markets was still intact, there’s been a softening in consumer sentiment. Consequently, the company has refrained from taking price hikes on smaller packs that are popular in villages. “There’s demand because the government spent a lot of money last year. This year, we have not seen any big announcement happening, yet. While we don’t know the extent of cases in villages, it has not hit the pocket, but it has definitely it hit their mindset," he said.

Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer for India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said the situation on ground merits the company to take a “wait and watch" approach. He said in the next two-three weeks, rural markets may experience an impact on supply-led consumption as consumer movement is restricted on account of anxiety. Besides, even shops are opening only for three to four hours, and e-commerce footprint has not reached rural.

“Whether the demand will actually slow down, we'll all be in a position to get a pulse on that in the next three to four weeks—a lot depends on how covid behaves in these areas," he said. GCPL’s Godrej No.1 soap and powder hair colour sachets are popular in India's villages. In the past year, the company expanded direct reach in villages by 30%.

To be sure, India's first wave of covid was more concentrated in the country's top cities. The second wave, on the other hand, is more widespread leading to fears that an inadequate health infrastructure in India's remote villages could worsen the spread of the virus.

Last year rural markets benefited from reverse migration that saw large swathes of workers return to their hometowns. This was also aided by fiscal measures announced by the government including a sharp increase in allocation toward the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

As a result, demand for packaged goods in villages significantly outstripped demand emerging from large cities. However, the ongoing wave is silently causing casualties in villages. Earlier this week—the Union health ministry recommended building health infrastructure in peri-urban and rural areas to tackle rising cases of coronavirus infections in villages.

In an earlier interview to Mint, Suagata Gupta, managing director, Marico Ltd, said that the company, so far, was not seeing any risk in rural markets. “I think we have to wait and watch," he said, adding that the (virus) spread has gone into the next set of urban towns. “We are not seeing it that much in rural, except in, maybe, one or two states. Simultaneously, we believe there is enough mechanism in the rural areas—there’s been a good monsoon, the crop has been good, there has been significant direct benefit transfers last year," he said.

Marico has also expanded it distribution in rural markets and added 25% stockists in the previous year. “We will continue to add," he said.

However, he added that although they have not seen any significant impact on rural demand, the next three to four weeks are extremely crucial.

