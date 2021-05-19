FMCG firms watchful of rural demand

In an earlier interview to Mint, Suagata Gupta, managing director, Marico Ltd, said that the company, so far, was not seeing any risk in rural markets. “I think we have to wait and watch," he said, adding that the (virus) spread has gone into the next set of urban towns. “We are not seeing it that much in rural, except in, maybe, one or two states. Simultaneously, we believe there is enough mechanism in the rural areas—there’s been a good monsoon, the crop has been good, there has been significant direct benefit transfers last year," he said.