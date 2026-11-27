Bengaluru: As core categories mature and shoppers look for newer snacking formats, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are extending established brands into protein-rich and occasion-led products, betting on brand recall and convenience while navigating higher input costs and uneven repeat demand. Getting shoppers to buy these newer formats repeatedly, rather than just trying them once out of curiosity, is another key test as companies push for sustainable growth.
Bengaluru: As core categories mature and shoppers look for newer snacking formats, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are extending established brands into protein-rich and occasion-led products, betting on brand recall and convenience while navigating higher input costs and uneven repeat demand. Getting shoppers to buy these newer formats repeatedly, rather than just trying them once out of curiosity, is another key test as companies push for sustainable growth.
The push spans both functional nutrition and social or at-home snacking occasions. In October, PepsiCo India introduced Quaker Protein Ladooz and Chikki Bites at ₹10 a pack, positioning traditional Indian snack formats around oats, protein and fibre. In November, it rolled out do-it-yourself nachos and bhel kits under Doritos and Kurkure, aimed at interactive, at-home snacking rather than everyday health positioning.
The push spans both functional nutrition and social or at-home snacking occasions. In October, PepsiCo India introduced Quaker Protein Ladooz and Chikki Bites at ₹10 a pack, positioning traditional Indian snack formats around oats, protein and fibre. In November, it rolled out do-it-yourself nachos and bhel kits under Doritos and Kurkure, aimed at interactive, at-home snacking rather than everyday health positioning.
Quaker’s Protein Ladooz and Chikki Bites are priced at ₹10, with the latter weighing 24g; both are available through general trade. Doritos Loaded Nachos Kit (226g) costs ₹225 and Kurkure Mast Bhel Kit (150g) ₹110, with both rolling out through e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.
Other consumer players are moving along similar tracks. Amul has expanded its high-protein push with savoury high-protein cubes, while ITC's YiPPee and Marico's Saffola are also testing new formats and consumption occasions through established brands.
Amul’s High Protein Cubes are priced at ₹80 per 38g pack and sold through its website and app. YiPPee has introduced WOW Masala instant noodles ( ₹10 for 50g) through retail stores, while Saffola’s Oodles features ring-shaped instant noodles ( ₹20 for 46g), available through online and retail channels.
For legacy FMCG firms, extending familiar names into adjacent categories offers a lower-risk way to chase growth than launching standalone brands from scratch, drawing on existing consumer trust and distribution networks. India's healthy-snacking market is growing at nearly 10% annually, driven by demand for protein-rich and clean-label options alongside smaller households, busier routines and on-the-go eating habits, said Soni Agrawal, a professor at IMI Kolkata.
"With core categories maturing, FMCG companies are looking to new consumption occasions and adjacent categories to keep growing and to match changing consumer needs," Agrawal said. "Changing lifestyles, smaller families and limited time for cooking are also driving demand for convenient, nutritious food that can be consumed on the go."
PepsiCo India said its recent launches reflect varied consumer preferences across familiarity, discovery, convenience and mindful eating. "Products such as Doritos Loaded Nachos Kit and Kurkure Mast Bhel Kit bring familiar flavours into interactive, easy-to-prepare experiences, while innovations like Quaker Protein Ladooz and Chikki Bites reflect our efforts to bring together familiar Indian formats and evolving nutritional preferences," said Saakshi Verma Menon, chief marketing officer, foods, PepsiCo India. She added that the company is also transitioning its foods portfolio toward products without artificial colours or flavours.
Thinner margins, less repeat buying
Yet higher price points on new formats do not automatically translate into stronger margins. Specialized ingredients, bespoke packaging and shorter production runs can squeeze profitability below that of mainstream packaged foods, said Shabal Goel, vice-president at Avalon Consulting.
"Shoppers may pay more for extra protein or a snack they can eat on the go. But costlier ingredients, more expensive packaging and smaller production runs can leave margins below those of everyday packaged foods," Goel said.
Even with brand equity and distribution muscle, entering unfamiliar food categories can require new machinery, ingredients and supply chains, Agrawal noted. And trial does not guarantee habit. WellBe Foods, which makes traditional Indian snacks such as chakli, kodbale and nippatu using millets and alternative ingredients, said millet-based products account for about 10-12% of its business, pointing to incremental demand alongside conventional snacks rather than wholesale replacement.
However, repeat buying lags: WellBe's repeat-purchase rate is about 30-35% for millet-based snacks, compared with 55-60% for conventional snacks. Margins on the millet range are also marginally lower because alternative ingredients cost more, with the company absorbing part of those extra costs rather than passing them all on to shoppers.
"We don't want to create a product that consumers buy once just because it sounds healthier or whackier; we want to create something they genuinely enjoy and come back to," said Gaurav Manchanda, founder and director of WellBe Foods.
Apis India Ltd, which has introduced MISK Masala Dates in achari, imli and chilli-lime flavours at ₹20 a pack, said its focus was on building consumer awareness and converting initial trials into repeat purchases. “Our focus is on understanding consumer preferences and encouraging trial-to-repeat conversion, which will be important in establishing this new snacking format,” the company said in an emailed response to Mint.
Sustaining momentum depends on whether a product creates a genuine consumption occasion or trades consumers up without sacrificing taste, convenience or value, especially against regional makers and digital-first challengers, Agrawal said. Over time, the payoff can still add up: Goel noted that Britannia's croissant business was nearing ₹200 crore in FY25, or about 1% of group revenue, showing how adjacent extensions can gradually build a meaningful secondary growth engine even if each starts small.