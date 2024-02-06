FMCG industry’s growth this year could halve from 2023, says NielsenIQ

India’s fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry is expected to grow at between 4.5% and 6.5% in calendar year 2024, market research firm NielsenIQ (NIQ) said in a sector update on Tuesday. At the lower end, this would translate to less than half the 9.3% growth rate achieved in 2023.

NIQ’s update, however, was bullish on the sector. “Despite the challenges, the FMCG market in India remains resilient and is poised for 4.5% to 6.5% growth in FY24. This outlook reflects the industry's ability to navigate complexities and adapt to evolving market dynamics. The continued strength of the FMCG sector underscores its significance in the Indian economy and its ability to flourish despite external pressures, offering promising opportunities in the future," NIQ wrote.

Owing to a combination of factors, including the pandemic and high inflation, companies were compelled to raise prices over the past two years, which helped them achieve price-led growth. However, over the past two quarters this dropped off sharply as companies undertook price cuts to boost volumes.

In the December quarter, India’s FMCG industry reported 6% year-on-year growth in value, driven by a 6.4% increase in volume, NIQ said, indicating positive consumption patterns across India. Several large companies also undertook sharp price cuts or offered more promotions in the December quarter to shore up demand amid cooling input costs. While volume growth for the quarter was 6.1% higher than in the same period last year, it declined sequentially from 8.6% in the September quarter.

“For the first time in 2023, consumption gaps between urban and rural markets are narrowing down. The North and West regions are contributing to this phenomenon. The favourable interim Union Budget 2024-25, supporting several economic boosters for the rural sector, should augur well for companies with a rural strategy. Despite a sequential-quarter decline, the rural recovery narrative continued to evolve throughout the year," said Roosevelt Dsouza, head of customer success, India, NIQ.

Demand in the December quarter was led by “habit-forming" products in the food and essential home product categories, such as biscuits and noodles. These categories have thrived despite flat to negative price growth, indicating resilience and sustained demand, Dsouza said.

In rural markets, NIQ reported a sequential slowdown in volume growth, with consumption experiencing a slight decline from the September quarter to the December quarter. This decline was more pronounced in urban markets, it said.

This was largely thanks to a slowdown in traditional trade, which saw a sequential decline in growth. Despite challenges, the positive momentum in modern trade adds a promising dimension to the overall market scenario, NIQ said.

