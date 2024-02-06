FMCG industry’s growth this year could halve from 2023, says NielsenIQ
The market research firm said it expects the industry to grow at between 4.5% and 6.5% in calendar year 2024. At the lower end, this would translate to less than half the 9.3% growth rate achieved in 2023.
