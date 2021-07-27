FMCG industry's revenue to rise 10-12% in FY22, urban markets to lead growth

“In the rural segment, however, lower allocation to MNREGA in the union budget, slower sowing in current crop season, and widespread impact of the second wave of the pandemic will moderate rural growth for FMCG products. Rural demand had saved the day for the sector last fiscal, supported by two consecutive years of good monsoon, better farm output, and a higher proportion of essential products consumed. That said, healthy reservoir levels, higher minimum support prices and expected increase in non-agriculture rural employment will provide some respite to rural demand this fiscal," it added