FMCG makers prepare for second phase of lockdown

NEW DELHI : Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) makers, who saw severe disruptions in their business during the March lockdown, anticipate some easing up of movement, even as production facilities and availability of manpower remain restricted in parts of the country.

Retailers of staples and essentials, and companies that make such packaged products said that they are counting on an improvement in the availability of labour and increasing shifts in factories to ramp up production in plants over the next few weeks. They are also working on more tie-ups with last-mile delivery firms as transportation challenges still pose hurdles to the availability of goods in stores.

“We have planned to gear up our joint virtual war room with manufacturers to ensure smooth supply chain planning of essentials. Given that people have taken some essentials, now they also plan to buy more food range of snacks and summer drinks whose demand is slowly on the rise," said Spencer’s Retail managing director and CEO Devendra Chawla.

A dedicated fleet of vehicles has been bringing his staff to work every day, said Chawla. Thus, the chain that runs supermarkets across India is operating more than 90% of its stores at present.

The chain has also expanded the reach of its e-commerce and phone delivery services manifold, he said.

The Centre is expected to announce interim measures for sectors hit hard by the virus outbreak as it lends relief to manufacturing sectors that employ millions, Mint reported on Tuesday. This is all the more significant with the lockdown being extended and a stricter lockdown being put in place till 20 April.

Mint had earlier reported that the department for promotion of industry and internal Trade (DPIIT) had asked the Union home ministry to partially allow industries such as textiles, automobiles and electronic manufacturing to function. However, these demands are yet to be met.

“We are more prepared for the second phase of the lockdown than the first phase, which saw huge disruptions in the supply chain... e-commerce was closed for 15 to 16 days. Now, they are starting operations again. So, that should help fulfil the consumer demand," said Ritesh Arora, head, India and the Far East, LT Foods, which makes Daawat, a packaged rice.

“In the next 19 days, the government should ensure that there is a standard operating procedure across India," said Amrinder Singh, director, Bonn Group of Industries, which makes a variety of food products, including bread, biscuits and cookies.

With on-ground availability of workers still a challenge, companies hope the government will allow longer work hours at plants so that supply can be increased.

Companies that had scaled down operations now aim to increase capacity utilization to 50% over the next five weeks. “And then if some clarity can be reached and the government can allow us 12 hour shift we can build more supplies," said an executive at a packaged goods company.

Firms are also struggling with severe shortage of manpower in their production facilities.

“Labour availability is still a challenge. However, if some messaging can be made by the government asking people to resume work and urging companies to give them the assurance that they will follow all safety measures, I hope labour will start coming in," said the executive on condition of anonymity.