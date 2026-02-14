Over with GST transition pain, FMCG cos now eye a long-term recovery
Neethi Lisa Rojan , Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 6 min read 14 Feb 2026, 05:36 am IST
Summary
GST 2.0 was meant to spur spending, with expectations of a shift to premium and branded goods. Though big-ticket items have seen some traction, the wider consumption uptick remains elusive.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India's fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector majors faced a challenging quarter with the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts and the country's new labour codes being the key levers controlling the outcomes.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story