FMCG recovery hinges on revival of rural demand

In the third edition of Mint’s Pivot or Perish webinar series, leaders of India’s packaged goods industry shared their insights on how businesses are pivoting amid challenges posed by the pandemic and lockdown. Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director (MD) at Nestle India Ltd; Angshu Mallick, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) at Adani Wilmar; Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO of Metro Cash & Carry India; and Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO at Marico Ltd, spoke about how they are responding to the emerging challenges.

In the third edition of Mint’s Pivot or Perish webinar series, leaders of India’s packaged goods industry shared their insights on how businesses are pivoting amid challenges posed by the pandemic and lockdown. Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director (MD) at Nestle India Ltd; Angshu Mallick, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) at Adani Wilmar; Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO of Metro Cash & Carry India; and Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO at Marico Ltd, spoke about how they are responding to the emerging challenges.

Demand Revival Thanks to a bumper crop this year, rural demand is likely to remain strong, which, in turn, will aid revival in demand. Also, demand will see an uptick with increased government spending on social security schemes such as MGNREGA, which will benefit a large number of migrants returning to their home states and taking up jobs under government schemes.

Demand Revival Thanks to a bumper crop this year, rural demand is likely to remain strong, which, in turn, will aid revival in demand. Also, demand will see an uptick with increased government spending on social security schemes such as MGNREGA, which will benefit a large number of migrants returning to their home states and taking up jobs under government schemes. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Cultural Dimension If firms spend more on improving their work culture, then there will be better-run companies. As they navigate the crisis, firms need to look at six ‘R’s to become successful: Relevance, Resonance, Renewal, Recalibration, Reconstruction and Resurgence.

Digital Shift Most firms are fast adapting to digital transformation, where traditional distribution channels are becoming part of an extended back-end, being replaced by digital front-ends. These transformations are being led by big e-commerce companies as well as small stores to stay relevant.

Right Product Mix During the lockdown, customers, especially in rural areas, moved from larger packs to smaller packs to conserve cash. FMCG firms that are quick to spot the changing behaviour and can adapt accordingly will emerge as likely winners in the post-covid world.