FMCG revenues to grow 7-9% this fiscal, volumes to grow 1-2%2 min read . 06:49 PM IST
- Softening of some raw material prices, such as edible oil and sugar, will help improve profitability levels of companies in the second half of the current fiscal
NEW DELHI :Revenue of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector will grow 7-9% this fiscal compared to 8.5% growth the sector reported last year, primarily driven by price hikes, Crisil Ratings said in a note on the sector on Monday.
Meanwhile, the sector will report volume growth of only 1-2% compared with 2.5% last fiscal. In what could bring positive news for the sector, softening of some raw material prices, such as edible oil and sugar, will help improve profitability levels of companies in the second half of the current fiscal.
“Next fiscal, too, the sector should see almost similar pace of growth, but driven by volumes. That’s because rural demand is expected to improve with inflation gradually beginning to moderate, even as urban demand will continue to remain steady. Operating margin will see a 100-150 basis points moderation to 18-19% this fiscal on higher input costs (primarily wheat, milk, maize, rice, crude derivatives) and rise in selling and marketing expenses, despite price hikes undertaken by FMCG players over the last 4-5 quarters," analysts at the ratings firm said in a note.
The report was based on a Crisil study of 76 FMCG companies that account for 35% of the ₹4.7 lakh crore annual revenue of the sector.
High inflation has led to jump in prices of daily goods—as a result, sector volumes have remained muted.
“Similar to fiscal 2021, volume growth for the sector will remain subdued owing to sluggish rural demand (40% of overall FMCG demand) with inflation led price hikes of 7-8% over the past 12 months. On the other hand, urban demand is less impacted by the inflationary pressures and will grow faster, led by increased direct-to-consumer (D2C) and sales through e-commerce channels," Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings.
Next fiscal, however, higher minimum support prices for key crops and a good harvest should aid rural growth and help gradual recovery in rural demand, he said.
However, revenue growth will vary across categories.
“The food and beverages segment, which constitutes around half of the sector’s revenue, will grow 8-10% this fiscal, given their essential nature, and lower penetration in organized retail, compared to other segments. On the other hand, consumption of personal care and home care segments, which account for the balance half of the sector’s revenues, will grow 6-8%, with consumer being discrete and also resorting to down-trading, owing to higher prices," said Aditya Jhaver, Director, Crisil Ratings.