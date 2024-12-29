Industry
Consumer goods companies go full throttle on rural hiring
Summary
- With rural demand surpassing urban for three consecutive quarters, Indian consumer goods companies are ramping up their staffing in non-urban markets. A key role in demand: the van sales executive.
New Delhi: India’s consumer goods companies are on a hiring spree to cater to the emerging clout of the rural buyer, who has been the sector’s saving grace this year amid rising material costs, shrinking margins, and increasing competition.
