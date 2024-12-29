Consumer goods companies go full throttle on rural hiring

Mumbai-based Godrej Consumer Products, for instance, has increased hiring in rural areas alongside introducing smaller and more affordable packs across key consumer goods categories to drive deeper penetration in rural markets. “To support this initiative, we have increased our rural workforce, enabling us to double our outlet and village coverage," said Krishna Khatwani, head of sales (India), Godrej Consumer Products, which has warned of weaker margin and volumes for the December quarter chiefly because of higher input costs.