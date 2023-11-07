FMCG sales, volumes rise in September quarter: NielsenIQ

New Delhi: India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry reported a 9% year-on-year jump in September quarter sales and an 8.6% rise in volumes, indicating a positive consumption pattern pan-India, according to NIQ (NielsenIQ’s) FMCG snapshot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rural markets are showing signs of recovery, with consumption picking up during the September quarter compared to a year ago period, the researcher said on Tuesday. Urban markets are also maintaining a stable rate of consumption growth.

“The FMCG industry has witnessed a further reduction in price growth from last quarter and has given a necessary impetus to spending power of the consumer, this is evident in the rural markets in particular where there is an uptick in consumption across categories. Overall, cooling of inflation in the country fueled by base effects, a recent decline in unemployment figures, and LPG prices amongst other factors have contributed to the willingness of the consumer to spend," said Satish Pillai, managing director, NIQ India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At an all-India level, both food and non-food categories contributed to the growth in consumption. In the third quarter of 2023, the food sector grew 8.7% year-on-year, while non-food saw 8.7% year-on-year growth. The growth was primarily driven by products falling under impulse categories such as salty snacks, chocolates and confectionery apart from biscuits, tea, coffee, etc.

“Impulse food categories continue to exhibit strong growth, and we see a growth recovery in habit-forming categories such as biscuits, tea, noodles, coffee, etc. after five quarters. An increase in consumer spend on discretionary categories like personal care and home care products suggests that rural consumers are beginning to spend beyond essential categories. This change in spending could be attributed to easing inflationary pressures. This renewed optimism across the country augurs well for the festive season," Roosevelt D’souza, lead, customer success, NIQ India.

The numbers come amid the festive season that typically sees households spend more on packaged goods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within the retail sector, modern trade is witnessing robust double-digit consumption growth at 19.5%. Traditional trade is also on the rise, with consumption improving to 7.5% in the September quarter. Smaller-sized packs are seeing higher off-take in rural areas, while in urban markets, average pack size demand is positive, though there is a continued preference towards larger packs.

