FMCG sector grew 36.9% value growth in June quarter: Nielsen

However, despite a more severe wave of infections supply chain disruption was limited. “If we go by just the average number of closure days for retail shops, wave two was less severe than the wave one of the pandemic. The lockdowns were decentralised and partial in nature, which allowed for greater accessibility for consumers. This led to consumers avoiding panic buying and it ensured lesser disruption in the supply chain" said Diptanshu Ray, NielsenIQ South Asia Lead.