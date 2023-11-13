FMCG Sector Q2 Results Review: Muted demand seen with margin-led earnings; check out key stocks to buy
Rural market has seen recovery on a low base, but demand rebound is missing. Urban market continues to do well on the back of accelerated growth in the modern trade and ecommerce channels, according to brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services.
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies saw a subdued growth in overall topline during the July-September quarter of FY24. The impact on sales growth of FMCG companies in Q2FY24 was largely due to the festive loading shifting to Q3 and from the price-hike anniversarization.