NEW DELHI : Demand for packaged consumer goods in India’s villages dwindled in the September quarter as consumers bought less of or purchased cheaper cooking oils, packaged grocery, hot beverages and personal care products, pulling down overall industry volumes for the fast-moving consumer goods market, according to NielsenIQ’s third quarter snapshot on the FMCG industry.

The researcher follows a January to December calendar year.

Nielsen pointed to a “slowdown" in rural markets that reported a 9.4% value growth but saw volumes decline by 2.9% year-on-year. Rural India has seen a slowdown due to consumption decline, although price has seen a consistent growth owing to high commodity pricing, the researcher said. Rural markets reported a price growth of 12.7%. Price growth refers to growth drawn on account of a range of factors such as higher prices across stock keeping units, lower grammage, discounts and discounts and promotions.

In all, the FMCG industry reported a year-on-year value growth of 12.6% largely led by growth in urban markets as large cities reported an upswing in demand. Of this, volumes during the three months ended 30 September grew only 1.2% year-on-year with the industry witnessing a 11.3% price-led growth. The numbers reported a sharp decline sequentially.

“The quarter ending in September saw consumer purchases inching back to pre-covid levels. However, the rural growth slipped on volume and consumption," said Diptanshu Ray, NielsenIQ South Asia Lead. Though there continues to be pressure on the consumer, this is offset by the encouraging uptick seen in modern trade in the urban markets, he added.

Pricing actions taken by companies to mitigate higher input costs helped FMCG companies draw growth during the September quarter. Nielsen too highlighted severe inflation, especially in the household food basket. This was seen especially in staple foods like edible oils, hot beverages such as tea and impulse foods like salty snacks and confectionary.

“Overall, the Indian FMCG industry witnessed a significant price led growth in the quarter on account of increasing commodity and raw material prices, and high fuel prices leading to higher transportation costs. This resulted in a double-digit nominal growth, but a drop in consumption (volume) growth for the industry," it added.

Large fast moving consumer goods companies have flagged inflationary pressures as global supply chains function under stress escalating prices of everything from fuel to freight and packaging materials. In its September quarter earnings, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., flagged a slowdown in rural growth citing industry data. Its top management said the company “wait and watch" few more months to call out demand dynamics in the country’s hinterland.

Meanwhile, companies such as ITC Ltd., and HUL increased prices of soaps, detergents and tea. In its September quarter earnings cookie maker Britannia Industries’ top management said the company “actioned price increases". Parle Products too announced a recent round of price hikes on brands such as Parle G, Hide & Seek and KrackJack.

Consumers, on the other hand, are "optimizing" and "rationalizing" their monthly shopping basket. “They need to manage within the incomes they have," said Ray.

For instance, products placed in the popular price segments reported an uptick in contribution to overall sales in the quarter moving up to 59% compared to 56% in the first quarter of the last year indicating that consumers moved down from buying more premium priced products to popular priced ones.

"Some of the premium consumers are downgrading to popular priced products. A lot of mass consumers are moving out of the category or to unbranded products owing to higher prices," said Sameer Shukla, Customer Success Lead for NielsenIQ South Asia.

Smaller manufacturers, who typically play in the mass market, are also stressed unable to cope with higher commodity costs. Nielsen said several such players—that have a higher salience in rural markets—have exited the market. This in turn also contributed to a slowdown in rural demand.

“Over the recent months, input cost pressure has forced manufacturers to increase prices especially of food products and cooking medium. This had a severe impact on small manufacturers in the September quarter, leading to 14% of them churning out of the market versus a year ago," Shukla said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.