FMCG volumes decline in India's villages: Nielsen

Nielsen pointed to a “slowdown" in rural markets that reported a 9.4% value growth but saw volumes decline by 2.9% year-on-year. Rural India has seen a slowdown due to consumption decline, although price has seen a consistent growth owing to high commodity pricing, the researcher said. Rural markets reported a price growth of 12.7%. Price growth refers to growth drawn on account of a range of factors such as higher prices across stock keeping units, lower grammage, discounts and discounts and promotions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}