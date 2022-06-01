FMCG volumes down 4.1% in March quarter, says report

Vatika oil maker Dabur India reported a “setback" in rural demand. “For us, in the past couple of quarters, our rural was always firing ahead of urban. However, what we found in this quarter is a liquidity crunch and demand compression in rural India. Therefore, our credit (cycle) has also gone up in rural India. Rural is the one which is not doing so well for us at the moment," the company’s chief executive Mohit Malhotra said during the quarterly earnings call held last month.

