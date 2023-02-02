FMCG volumes drop year-on-year in December quarter but improve sequentially
The industry’s value growth was reported at 7.6%, but the pace of growth was lower year-on-year as well sequentially as companies reduced the intensity of price hikes that led to a dip in sales
New Delhi: India’s fast moving consumer goods industry reported a 0.3% year-on-year dip in December quarter volumes as rural markets reported negative volume growth for the sixth straight quarter. Volumes improved sequentially following demand in urban markets.
