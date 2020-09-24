Food, grocery, consumer electronics to drive e-commerce sales for next 5 years

BENGALURU: Food, grocery, consumer electronics and apparel will be the most shopped categories on e-commerce sites over the next five years, contributing close to $64 billion in gross sales, said a white paper by management consulting firm Technopak.

E-commerce channels currently contribute 4% to overall retail sales in the country but will eventually double to around 8% by 2025. Online retail opportunity in 2019-20 stood at $37 billion, and will more than double to around $88 billion by 2025.

Categories such as pharmacy, wellness, footwear, jewellery and watches, home furniture are also expected to contribute to e-commerce growth in the next 5 years, Technopak said.

Consumer electronics category had a 26% online expansion rate in FY20, and around 6% in organised modern retail formats. The rest of sales in the consumer electronics category came from other unorganised retail mediums. However, online retail penetration of electronics category will grow to just 28% by FY25, the paper said.

Groceries and food on the other had 0.5% online retail penetration in FY20, with incremental expansion estimated at 4% by FY25. Apparel and accessories had a higher online retail penetration of 14% in FY20, and will likely rise to around 18% by end of FY25, according to the white paper’s estimates.

In FY20, India’s modern retail penetration stood at around 12% ($101 billion), growing from under 8% in FY12. In the next five years, modern retail is expected to grow at 15% CAGR to have an 18% share in retail market share.

“Till now, modern retail was viewed in the distinct groups of brick and mortar retail and e-tail. However, going forward, modern retail will witness a convergence and digital commerce will become central to the growth of modern retail. Pure brick and mortar retailers will increasingly adopt digital technologies for accelerated growth and pure e-tailers will appreciate the importance of brick (offline) assets and outreach to be plugged in for accelerated growth plans," the whitepaper said.

Mint had earlier reported that e-tailers have been betting big on expanding their physical presence despite the disruption in offline retail due to the spread of covid-19. Beauty retailer Nykaa opened three stores in August with plans to launch another 10-15 more over the next few months. Furniture e-tailer Pepperfry has over 60 studios across 20 cities and plans to add around 20 more studios by March 2021.

Omni-channel formats that were adopted by retail majors in discretionary categories such as fashion, home furniture, jewelry was a non-focus area in the pre-covid India. But e-commerce as a share of retail sales accounted for 10-15% of their total sales. This share is expected to grow, with most big retailers looking to accelerate digital distribution in the future.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via