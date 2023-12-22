Food, grocery retailers to witness 14% jump in FY25 revenues, says Crisil

New Delhi: Organized food and grocery retailers in India are set to witness 14-15% revenue growth in fiscal year 2025, despite rising competition from quick commerce and online platforms, rating agency Crisil said in a report on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This projection comes amid a thriving sector that has consistently shown strong performance, including a 30% growth in FY23 and an anticipated 15% in the current fiscal year.

Sustained demand, coupled with strategic expansion into less saturated tier II and tier III cities, is fuelling this growth, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, modest demand for discretionary goods such as general merchandise, home appliances, and apparel may dampen overall growth rates and operating margins. These products are prone to inflationary pressures, which may impact sales. And although they contribute less to total revenues, these items offer higher margins compared to food and non-food groceries, which form the bulk of the retailers' sales.

Crisil analysed six major food and grocery retailers representing a quarter of the ₹2.4 trillion organized market. It anticipates significant capital expenditure in the sector, with an estimated ₹5,500 crore expected over fiscal years 2024 and 2025, mainly in online expansion and store upgrades, according to Shounak Chakravarty, associate director at Crisil Ratings.

Strong cash flows and steady working capital cycle will limit the players’ dependence on external debt, ensuring strong balance sheets and stable credit profiles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Healthy demand outlook and low organised penetration will ensure mid-teens’ revenue growth for food and grocery retailers this fiscal and the next. We expect area addition of Crisil Ratings-rated players to increase 20% cumulatively over fiscals 2024 and 2025 on a high base following a substantial increase of 40% in fiscals 2022 and 2023. Incumbent retailers are also expanding into omni-channel platform—includes brick-and-mortar stores and online formats—to compete with quick commerce players," said Poonam Upadhyay, director, Crisil Ratings.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!