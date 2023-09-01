Food inflation is still a cause for concern, says Nestle India's Narayanan2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 01:01 AM IST
Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestle India, said consumer demand at the moment remains ‘stable and robust’
New Delhi: Packaged food company Nestle India on Thursday said it needs to monitor the specter of food inflation after a deficit rainfall in August is expected to impact kharif crop sowing. However, Suresh Narayanan, the chairman and managing director of Nestlé India, said consumer demand at the moment remains “stable and robust".