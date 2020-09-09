Footfall in malls sees incremental pick up

NEW DELHI : With the gradual lifting of covid-induced restrictions, malls across the country are witnessing an incremental uptick in footfall as shoppers step out to buy casual wear, electronics and fitness goods. However, several mall operators feel, with cinemas and multiplexes shuttered, the full recovery could take time.

Footfall in malls across the India’s top metro cities stood at 30% compared to pre-covid levels, according to estimates by Susil S. Dungarwal, chief mall mechanic at Beyond Squarefeet, a mall management and advisory firm. He said people still fear stepping out, but footfall and sales in smaller cities were more encouraging.

“We have seen an encouraging rebound in consumption and footfall week-on-week across all our malls. Categories like electronics have seen high level of consumption. It’s anywhere between 78% and 80% of last year and at some locations have surpassed those levels. Jewellery, watches, accessories almost average about 60% of last year’s sales. Home accessories started off very strong but are now stable at 45-50% of last year sales," said Rajendra Kalkar, president & full time director of the West region at The Phoenix Mills Ltd that covers its malls in Lower Parel and Kurla in Mumbai and Pune.

“With offices opening steadily, we expect the fashion and footwear category to gain momentum as well as we inch towards the festive season. The same-store sales for August is at 50% of last year, after taking out the non-permissible activities such as food and beverages," Kalkar added.

Phoenix is waiting for local authorities to allow food courts to operate which are a big draw for customers.

Malls were allowed to open fairly late and at different times. While Delhi and Haryana allowed malls to open in early June, Maharashtra with its rising cases was more conservative allowing malls to open only last month. In Tamil Nadu malls started from 30 August.

“Footfall and consumption are gradually picking up week on week basis. The footfall in tier II cities where our malls are present has ramped up to 55-60% and in metro cities like Mumbai it has reached about 30-35%," said Naviin Ibhrampurkar, head of marketing and corporate communications, Inorbit Malls which is part of K. Raheja Corp.

Inorbit Malls’ shopping centres in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vadodara opened on 8th June, while its Mumbai, Malad property opened on 5th August and Vashi on 2nd September.

“People are coming in for just need-based shopping," said Yogeshwar Sharma, executive director and CEO at New Delhi-based Select Citywalk mall with tenants like H&M, Puma, Massimo Dutti, Bath & Body Works, and Sephora, among others.

For the malls, categories such as premium beauty and skin care have surprisingly performed well, followed by consumer electronics and casual wear, said Sharma.

While some retailers in malls said their recovery was sluggish, others said it was picking pace. “In the beginning we saw high streets were doing better than malls. But now that restrictions are lifted and most cities and markets are open, mall stores have also picked up so it is a stage-wise recovery," said Shailesh Chaturvedi, managing director and CEO, PVH brands at Arvind Ltd. Chaturvedi, who oversees brands such as Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, said business for these brands has crossed 60% compared to last year.

For apparel retailer Biba, business in malls remains much slower as compared to offline and high street.

“Actually from last month to now, in terms of opening up of shopping centres, not much has changed. If you see the driving forces are largely public transport (metro)—which has opened only now. And cinemas are still shut, so there hasn’t been a catalyst for change," said Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific India, which operates several malls in Delhi-NCR.

With festivals Rakhi and Eid in early August doing well, Bansal is hoping business to pick up over the next few weeks, closer to Diwali. Some retailers, said Bansal, were back to 40% of pre-covid business.

The momentum in malls, said Dungarwal, will come only after the vaccine is announced. "There is no splurge happening," he said.

