Footfall in malls sees incremental pick up

“We have seen an encouraging rebound in consumption and footfall week-on-week across all our malls. Categories like electronics have seen high level of consumption. It’s anywhere between 78% and 80% of last year and at some locations have surpassed those levels. Jewellery, watches, accessories almost average about 60% of last year’s sales. Home accessories started off very strong but are now stable at 45-50% of last year sales," said Rajendra Kalkar, president & full time director of the West region at The Phoenix Mills Ltd that covers its malls in Lower Parel and Kurla in Mumbai and Pune.