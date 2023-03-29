For Alibaba, Six Is Bigger Than One—And a Smaller Target

For Alibaba, Six Is Bigger Than One—And a Smaller Target3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:13 PM IST
There are good reasons to think a split-up Alibaba would be more valuable. In this case, politics and profits are pointing in the same direction.
Six is bigger than one. Simple arithmetic, but that’s also the market verdict for Alibaba’s plan to split itself into six units. The market may or may not have it right on the nitty-gritty numbers—but the political dividend could be just as important.
