For Alibaba, Six Is Bigger Than One—And a Smaller Target

That’s why analysts have taken a “sum-of-the-parts" approach to assess how much the company should be worth after splitting into different pieces. Cloud and global e-commerce are the segments that show the most promise and many analysts think they are the most valuable outside of Alibaba’s core business. Local services like food delivery, on the other hand, are burning cash and may still be for a while. Alibaba is trading at 11 times forward earnings, compared with its five-year average of 22 times, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}