For Delhi tipplers home delivery of booze some time away

“Delhi would need to clarify how the system would operate. Whether retailers would be allowed to home deliver, whether there would be a separate licensing regime, whether separate entities would be brought on board for delivery, or, will the manufacturers themselves be allowed to tie up through wholesalers and deliver. Once the model is clear, it would be easier to understand how we would be able to operate," said Shifa Rastogi, brand marketing head at craft beer brand BeeYoung.