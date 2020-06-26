For HUL, Lovely need not be Fair

The rechristening of Fair & Lovely was not triggered by J&J’s decision to withdraw its skin lightening brands, Mehta said. The company, which also sells other beauty products such as Lux and Dove, has been making changes to the Fair & Lovely brand since 2019, he said. The company had applied for a change in the skincare brand’s name last year, he pointed out. “You don’t change the proposition of the brand overnight. This is not something which we have done now. The proposition was changed last year," he said.