From Gap to Zara, returning things you don’t want gets harder
- Many major retailers are shortening their return windows and adding restocking fees ahead of the holiday season. Their customers are far from pleased.
Shoppers became accustomed to using their homes as dressing rooms during the pandemic, as retailers let them buy several items online and then decide what to keep. Stores are now trying sharp measures to curb that habit.
Retailers bent over backward to make returns easy so that people would keep shopping through Covid-19 shutdowns, says Erin Halka, a retail strategist at supply-chain consulting firm Blue Yonder. But that fed a pattern of buying and returning that grew costly for companies.
Now, as e-commerce remains healthy, retailers from Athleta to Zara are shortening refund and exchange windows and charging customers restocking fees.
Retailers expect their customers to send back about 17% of the total merchandise they purchased in 2021, adding up to $761 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. That is up from 11% in 2020. About 10% of these returns are fraudulent, says NRF, including returns of shoplifted merchandise and items purchased with the goal of using and then returning.
Many of those items can’t be resold, analysts say, costing companies billions and creating waste.
Bracket buying, or ordering items in multiple styles, colors and sizes with the intent of keeping one and sending back the others, has driven the return trend, Ms. Halka says.
The tactic cost her extra in recent months when she tried and failed to return clothing to the Gap that she had purchased in multiple sizes, not realizing the return windows were shorter than before.
She gave a shirt that didn’t fit to her sister. “She loved it and I looked like a nice sister," Ms. Halka says. “But I didn’t mean to buy my sister a shirt."
Returns are especially challenging for stores that already have too much stuff. With returns piled to the ceilings and clogging warehouse aisles, businesses are working hard to dissuade their customers from bringing items back, says Thomas Borders, general manager at data and technology company Inmar Intelligence.
The items stores are already heavily discounting—apparel, home goods and electronics, for example—are also the ones consumers will have the hardest time returning, Mr. Borders says. When a pair of pants is sold at an already discounted price, “there’s even less margin for them to play with if that item gets returned," Mr. Borders says.
In June, the Gap, Inc. shortened the window for customers to take apparel back to its Athleta, Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy brands from 45 to 30 days. J.Crew, too, halved its return window from 60 to 30 days and Zara instituted a $3.95 fee for online orders returned by mail this past summer.
In 2021, 18% of retailers didn’t offer free shipping on returns; this year, twice as many don’t offer free return shipping, according to a survey of 300 retailers conducted by Inmar Intelligence.
Starting in November, PayPal will no longer provide free return shipping labels or refunds for return shipping costs
“PayPal is constantly evolving the post-purchase experience for its 429M global customer accounts," a PayPal spokesman said in an email.
Mr. Borders says retailers are also growing more inclined to offer store credit for returns instead of cash back.
Holiday shoppers and gift recipients may still have an out: Big retailers typically extend return windows around the holidays. Walmart and Target recently announced that purchases made as early as October will be eligible for return after the holiday season.
In the case of seasonal, fast-fashion items, once an item is purchased it is unlikely to be processed, restocked and resold, Mr. Borders says. “So it makes sense why a retailer would charge for that, because their ability to earn revenue on that unit is almost entirely over."
Longtime customers say they feel snubbed by stores’ brisk changes.
Katie Weisman, a Gap shopper for decades, says she was shocked when the retailer wasn’t willing to work with her on a return five days after the window, 30 days from when the item leaves the warehouse. Losing the $121 on three long-sleeved knit shirts and a striped button-down “that made me look like a clown" was less upsetting to her than the lack of flexibility, she says.
“This experience makes me not want to shop there anymore," says Ms. Weisman, a 59-year-old freelance writer in Rye, N.Y. “I just was like, ‘Wow, I’m a good customer and I make one mistake and you’re going to screw me like this?’ "
Gap declined a request for comment.
Growing up in New York City, she says she remembers when it felt like you could bring something back to Bloomingdale’s years later and they would take it. The department store now offers returns within 90 days of purchase, joining the ranks of retailers with famously lenient or unlimited policies—including L.L. Bean—that have recently tightened them up, citing customer misuse and growing volume.
Stores can no longer afford to be that generous, says Andrew Hogenson, global managing partner of retail, consumer goods and logistics for Infosys Consulting. He says retailers are taking steps to curb returns of electronics and home goods, too.
Some companies are trying new strategies to help consumers buy less of what they don’t want in the first place. Nordstrom has invested in better imagery and product descriptions, he says, and Amazon has been taking steps to bundle electronics with the parts needed for installation so that buyers get all the cables and batteries they need to make a product work.
Others are experimenting with virtual try-on options. IKEA lets you see how a lamp looks in your living room and Warby Parker shows what frames fit your face shape. Snapchat offers a new augmented reality tool that lets you try on and purchase clothes—including Halloween costumes—directly within its app.
For now, Mr. Hogenson says, retailers are stuck walking a narrow line without permanently alienating their customers. “If consumers get burned by unclear or costly return policies, there is a very high probability they won’t come back," he says.
Avoid the Holiday Return Blues
As you are buying gifts this season, some tips for making sure nobody is stuck with things they don’t want:
