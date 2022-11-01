From Gap to Zara, returning things you don’t want gets harder

Katie Weisman, a Gap shopper for decades, says she was shocked when the retailer wasn’t willing to work with her on a return five days after the window, 30 days from when the item leaves the warehouse. Losing the $121 on three long-sleeved knit shirts and a striped button-down “that made me look like a clown" was less upsetting to her than the lack of flexibility, she says.

