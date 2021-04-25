Frontline essential workers bear the brunt of covid-19 infections

Vijayaraghavan estimates that on a national level the number of frontline staff affected could be 5%. “But if I look at very state specific data, it could be as high as 15%," he said, adding that it was a cause of concern for the company. “There's a marked difference versus last time when people were able to move around with precautions. This time, there’s a very marked increase in terms of the front-end people getting affected including our own salespeople and distributors," he said.